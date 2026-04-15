Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

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Internet Society

From Commitments to Practice: Internet Society’s Priorities for WSIS+20 Implementation

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6.2

This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx FAI-ARA240-M Packs Ara240 NPU into M.2 2280 Module

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

Shuttle XPC slim DB860 Leverages Core Ultra 200 in Compact 1.3L Barebone

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

9to5Linux

Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.

COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

XOrg Server 21.1.22 and Xwayland 24.1.10 Released with Multiple Security Fixes

These releases are here to fix CVE-2026-33999, an XKB integer underflow in the XkbSetCompatMap() function that can lead to buffer read overrun when processing a future request if a “compat” buffer was previously truncated, leaving unused space in the buffer. The code in XkbSetCompatMap() will use that space, but fails to update the number of valid entries actually in the buffer.

OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More

Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for RFC 8998, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Disables Passwordless sudo by Default

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until December 2028, the new Raspberry Pi OS release (2026-04-13) disables passwordless sudo by default for an extra layer of protection and security.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Lands GNOME 50, systemd-boot on New UEFI Installs

openSUSE Tumbleweed users using the GNOME desktop environment would be happy to learn that the latest release, GNOME 50, landed this week in the stable repositories as an upgrade from GNOME 49.5.

Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2026

Rustlens â terminal

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time

  
After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief

 
Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone

  
Released today, the latest Zorin OS manages to improve upon previous versions

 
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and  Updates on Oxygen and Air

  
KDE development updates

 
CIQ (Rocky Linux) Trying to Ride "Hey Hi" Hype Wave With x86

  
4 new picks

 
Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat

  
There’s a new person in charge at Open Source Initiative


  
 


 
How the latest Netrunner distro delivers a Linux productivity powerhouse

  
Netrunner 23 is a perfect distribution for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop

 
I installed Zorin OS on an old laptop, and now I get the hype

  
After installing Asahi Linux on an Apple MacBook Air M1

 
I was avoiding Arch Linux for one reason, and this tool fixed it

  
We've all been there at one point, being forced to install a fresh copy of an OS

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Glacia OS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
Glacia OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that builds its installation image from an Ubuntu base and layers a customized Unity desktop with Nemo

 
A PHP Dev Just Solved a 20+ Year-Old KDE Plasma Problem No One Else Would

  
KWin can now show different virtual desktops on each screen independently

 
End of 10 Handout

  
When I hear fairly technical folks talk about Linux in 2026

 
Archinstall 4.2 Arch Linux Installer Brings Granular KDE Plasma Configuration

  
Archinstall 4.2 text-based installer for Arch Linux is now available with granular KDE Plasma configuration, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and other changes.

 
Planet GNOME: Announcing the upcoming Graphs 2.0

  
It’s been a while since we last shared a major update of Graphs

 
You cannot use the GNU (A)GPL to take software freedom away

  
Protecting the integrity of the (A)GPL is an essential component in protecting user freedom

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

  
Zorin OS 18.1 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS and powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE kernel. Here’s what’s new!

 
GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal

  
GNOME 50.1 is now available as the first point release to the GNOME 50 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements across several core components and default apps.

 
COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

  
COSMIC 1.0.10 desktop environment is now available with workspace and configured output filtering, a new setting to toggle workspace wrapping, and other changes.

 
The State of Linux-Powered Robots: From Lego Kits to World Domination

  
The penguin didn’t just conquer servers and supercomputers. It’s learning to walk

 
Manchester Sun and Manchester City [original]

  
Can our local team pick three trophies this year?

 
24 Hours Till Richard Stallman (RMS) Talk at University of Texas in Austin, Texas [original]

  
It's an opportunity to meet the man who started GNU/Linux in 1983.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers and FOSS Leftovers

  
some more news for the day

 
Android Leftovers

  
Anbernic’s new handheld is a pocket-friendly Android device with a swiveling screen

 
They Weren’t Joking: Gentoo WAS Ported To GNU Hurd

  
Long ago, in the aftermath of the UNIX wars, three kernels emerged from the rubble: BSD, Linux, and Hurd. BSD, being UNIX

 
Tributary is a GTK4 reimagining of Rhythmbox music player

  
Ever wondered what a GTK4/libadwaita version of Linux music player Rhythmbox might look like

 
PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

  
Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5

 
deepin 25.1.0 Release Note

  
deepin has new released

 
Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

  
Scribus 1.6.6 free and open-source desktop publishing software is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Archium Linux – Arch-based distribution

  
Archium Linux is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed to simplify installation and initial system setup without sacrificing the flexibility and transparency of Arch Linux

 
Recent Videos About Software Freedom and GNU/Linux

  
via Invidious

 
Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 7.0 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Waveshare Built a $149 Handheld That Runs Full Linux Without the Laptop

  
The handheld computer has always been a compelling idea that rarely lives up to its promise

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles

 
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel, MATE 1.26

  
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS distribution is now available for download with GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel, MATE 1.26 desktop environment, updated packages, and various improvements.

 
XOrg Server 21.1.22 and Xwayland 24.1.10 Released with Multiple Security Fixes

  
XOrg Server 21.1.22 and Xwayland 24.1.10 have been released today to address a total of five security vulnerabilities. Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible.

 
OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More

  
OpenSSL 4.0 is now available for download with support for Encrypted Client Hello, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Disables Passwordless sudo by Default

  
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-04-13 is now available for download with a much-improved Control Center app, passwordless sudo disabled by default, Chromium enhancements, and many other changes.

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

  
2 new episodes

 
Mozilla: Servo, Spidermonkey, and Net Advocacy

  
Mozilla picks

 
Open Hardware and Mobile System

  
hardware picks

 
Slop and Rust in Kernel Space (Linux)

  
bad direction

 
Security Leftovers

  
and Microsoft TCO

 
Proprietary Microsoft Putting Off People

  
Microsoft links

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
openSUSE Tumbleweed Lands GNOME 50, systemd-boot on New UEFI Installs

  
openSUSE Tumbleweed get the GNOME 50 desktop environment, systemd-boot as the default bootloader for new UEFI installs, and better Full Disk Encryption.

 
Free, Libre Software; Standards and Security Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
BSD: FreeBSD News and How to Install NetBSD on Old Apple Macs

  
BSD picks

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware, Projects

  
hardware news

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora things and some slop

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
Applications: A look at PacHub and "4 Linux tools solve problems the default apps shouldn't have left unsolve"

  
Applications coverage in Valenet

 
Advocacy of Proxmox at Valnet

  
"I stopped throwing out old hardware after discovering Proxmox" and "I moved everything to Proxmox"

 
Android Leftovers

  
I found a second permissions menu on Android that most people never check

 
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: CachyOS is Dethroning Windows, Why Switch, and Productivity Gains

  
recent Valnet articles

 
Announcing Istio 1.29.2 and 1.28.6

  
two new stable releases

 
Games: Why GNU/Linux Is Quietly Becoming the Ultimate Gaming Platform, Pop_OS!, Raspberry Pi, Bazzite, and KDE

  
mostly Valnet articles

 
I switched my Linux desktop environment from GNOME, and it’s so much better

  
A Desktop Environment (DE) in a Linux-based operating system can be best described as a complete desktop interface

 
7 Linux features I miss every time I boot into Windows 11

  
Ever wondered what you're missing by sticking to Windows and not trying out Linux

 
Kernel News and Graphics Coverage

  
Linux news

 
Google Drive is disappearing from Ubuntu's file manager, and it's a bigger deal than you think

  
At first, it's a little strange, as Linux is not usually an operating system known for removing useful features instead of adding them

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Linux distro offers an easy DNS switcher - but there's more to it that I like

  
iDealOS is an MXLinux-based distribution that gives the normal Linux security a bit of a boost via DNS

 
Games: Dome Keeper, Portal 2: Community Edition, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Corporate Stuff: Red Hat (IBM) and So-called 'FSFE' (GAFAM Front Group)

  
5 more links for today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Ursa - a new Iceberg-first storage engine for Kafka

  
What’s been peculiarly interesting in this dogfight has been companies’ slow pivot away from their proprietary-solutions and heavier lean into open-source and the Kafka protocol

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google and Samsung are improving Android's most useful feature

 
These 7 Fedora cleanup commands freed up more space than I expected

  
Fedora is known for its cutting-edge software, stability, and clean implementation of upstream technologies, but even it can accumulate digital clutter over time

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
I tested Artix Linux: An enjoyable systemd-free distro for experienced users (and ChromeOS speeds)

  
If you want a stable Linux distribution with a unique take

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux for now

 
EasyOS: Kernel 6.12.81 with CONFIG_USB4 and pre-install script in PET packages

  
EasyOS updated from B.K.

 
Debian Developers' Reports and UmbrelOS (Based on Debian)

  
Debian leftovers

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Grav, Jekyll, Kirby, Eleventy Etc.

  
running sites, as explained by bloggers

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: RSS, New Blogs, and Load Balancing

  
Web related news picks

 
Games: fheroes2 and Capcom horror games

  
gaming picks

 
Linux Kernel Plays Ball With Slop After Slop Pushers Pay Millions to 'Linux' Foundation

  
kernel news polluted by hype

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10

  
You can now install the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series on your Ubuntu 25.10 distribution. Here’s how to do it!

 
GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

  
GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is now available for download based on Linux kernel 7.0 and targeted at those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox does one thing Chrome simply won't on Android

 
I deleted all my Linux folders and found files faster without them

  
“I’ll find it later.” Which sounds reckless until you realize Linux has been built for this for years

 
4 reasons I can no longer use Windows as my daily driver

  
Today, I'm going to tell you why I'm finally ditching my Windows partition and making Linux my daily driver

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This immutable Linux solved my biggest technical frustrations

  
I installed Linux over the weekend, and not just any version of Linux—an immutable one by the name of Fedora Silverblue

 
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setupGNOME OS revealed what Linux is actually becoming

  
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setup

 
MODOS – small Debian-based operating system

  
MODOS, formerly known as G0ll0’Z SmollOS

 
NawaOS – Debian-based Linux distribution built for gaming

  
NawaOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution built for gaming

 
Review: pearOS 2026.03

  
pearOS is an Arch-based desktop Linux distribution which features a macOS-like theme and icons on top of the KDE Plasma desktop

 
A week in Graz: KDE MegaSprint and Grazer Linuxtage

  
I spent this week in Graz, the weekdays as part of the KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Saturday attending Grazer Linuxtage 2026

 
Three Months After Georgia Tech, Stallman Heads to UT Austin

  
Once a fixture on the lecture circuit, GNU’s creator — and the father of Free Software — is slowly re‑emerging in the US, updating his message for the 2020s

 
Microsoft Windows Measured Below 5% in Lao [original]

  
An all time low

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026

  
The 287th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 12th, 2026.