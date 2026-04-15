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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Rustlens - terminal-based utility for inspecting Rust projects - LinuxLinks
Rustlens is a terminal-based utility for inspecting Rust projects.
It gives developers an interactive way to explore the structure of a codebase from the command line, helping them browse source elements and understand project layout without switching to a graphical editor or web interface.
This is free and open source software.
Xcas - cross-platform mathematical environment - LinuxLinks
Xcas is a cross-platform mathematical environment built around the Giac computer algebra engine.
It combines symbolic and numeric computation with graphing, interactive geometry, spreadsheet work, statistics, and programming tools, giving Linux users a broad desktop application for studying mathematics, exploring formulas, and solving computational problems.
This is free and open source software.
Ermis - steganographic application - LinuxLinks
Ermis is a cross-platform steganography application for hiding and extracting secret data inside digital media files on Linux.
It supports image and audio carrier files, works with both plain text and arbitrary files, and provides a graphical interface for embedding, extracting, previewing, and managing concealed data. The project also extends beyond media files with text and network steganography capabilities for covert data transfer.
This is free and open source software.
Flow - opinionated modern web browser - LinuxLinks
Flow Browser is a modern tabbed web browser for Linux built on Electron and Chromium.
It focuses on productivity and privacy with a clean, minimal interface while retaining compatibility with Chrome extensions and support for everyday browsing tasks, including access to streaming services that rely on Widevine.
This is free and open source software.
rig.fm - internet radio in your terminal - LinuxLinks
Internet radio, often referred to as web radio, streaming radio, or online radio, is a digital audio service that streams over the Internet.
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
rig.fm is an appealing little project that knows exactly what it wants to be: an internet radio player for the terminal.
peek - multi-buffer terminal pager - LinuxLinks
peek is a lightweight ncurses-based terminal pager written in C.
It’s designed for people who want to inspect several inputs from the command line without launching a full editor, letting you open multiple buffers, browse source files with syntax highlighting, read man pages in tabs, and view piped input in the same interface.
This is free and open source software.
yewtube - terminal based YouTube player and downloader - LinuxLinks
yewtube is a terminal-based application for searching, playing, and downloading YouTube content without requiring a YouTube API key.
Forked from mps-youtube, it offers a keyboard-driven interface for media playback and library-style browsing from the command line, with support for playlist handling, comments viewing, and download workflows. It’s aimed at users who want a text-based media tool that works with external players such as mpv, mplayer, or VLC.
This is free and open source software.
OpenCut - video editor for web, desktop, and mobile - LinuxLinks
OpenCut is a privacy-focused non-linear video editor that aims to offer a simple CapCut-like editing experience without watermarks or subscriptions.
The project is designed for web, desktop, and mobile, with the current browser-based editor already usable and native apps planned as part of the roadmap.
Most web-based video editors run on the cloud. Every file you upload gets sent to their servers, stored in their database, processed on their machines. Your project lives with them for however long they decide to keep it. OpenCut runs completely locally.
This is free and open source software.
Blood Pressure - record and analyse your blood pressure - LinuxLinks
Blood Pressure is a Linux application for recording and reviewing blood pressure measurements and pulse readings.
It lets you keep a dated history of entries, inspect trends with charts, and analyse statistics and classifications based on ESH/ESC guidelines. The app is designed to work well on both desktop systems and mobile Linux devices.
This is free and open source software.
rucat - cat-like utility - LinuxLinks
rucat is a cat-like command line utility that combines the contents of multiple files, directories, or standard input into a single structured output.
It’s aimed at developers and system administrators who need to inspect source trees, gather repository context, or prepare clearly separated text blocks for documentation, scripting, and AI-assisted workflows. The program keeps file boundaries visible and can send output straight to the clipboard, which makes it useful when moving terminal content into editors, chats, or other tools.
This is free and open source software.
forkrun - NUMA-aware contention-free streaming parallelization - LinuxLinks
forkrun is a Bash-native streaming parallelization engine for Linux that’s designed as a drop-in replacement for Parallel and xargs -P.
It targets shell-based data preparation and other high-frequency workloads, using a self-tuning architecture and NUMA-aware design to improve throughput on modern multi-core and multi-socket systems while remaining easy to deploy from a single Bash script.
This is free and open source software.
tidy - organizes files in a chosen directory into category folders - LinuxLinks
tidy is a command-line utility written in Rust that organizes files in a chosen directory into category folders according to file extensions.
It’s aimed at routine cleanup tasks such as tidying a Downloads folder, and it includes preview mode, revert support, and optional configuration for custom file categories.
This is free and open source software.
Keycord - browse and edit password stores - LinuxLinks
Keycord is a desktop application for managing password stores on Linux.
It works with stores that use the standard pass layout, letting you keep existing data in place while browsing, editing, and maintaining credentials through a graphical interface that stays compatible with established pass-based workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Workouts - simple GTK4 workout app - LinuxLinks
Workouts is a GNOME desktop application for planning and tracking exercise sessions.
Built with PyGObject and GTK4, it lets you put together workout routines, follow them during training, and keep a record of completed sessions so you can monitor your progress over time.
This is free and open source software.