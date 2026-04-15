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I was avoiding Arch Linux for one reason, and this tool fixed it
Quoting: I was avoiding Arch Linux for one reason, and this tool fixed it —
We've all been there at one point, being forced to install a fresh copy of an OS. Installing an operating system is almost always a chore, especially when you take into account the initial setup process. Signing in to your email and social accounts, setting up Steam, and downloading a bunch of games, the list goes on and on.
Some operating systems (of the humble penguin variety) are a lot more obtuse, with Gentoo, Arch, and NixOS coming to mind. Arch, in particular, has no GUI for its installer, forcing you to use the terminal once you're in it. Some would consider it gatekeeping, and it does feel intimidating toward newcomers.
This kept me away from Arch for quite some time, until I stumbled upon a utility known as Archinstall. This handy little script is surprisingly user-friendly and baked into the installer media, making Arch the most accessible it has ever been.