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Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Disables Passwordless sudo by Default
Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until December 2028, the new Raspberry Pi OS release (2026-04-13) disables passwordless sudo by default for an extra layer of protection and security.
This means that running root commands requires a password. However, you can re-enable passwordless sudo in your Raspberry Pi OS system via the System tab in the Control Centre app or the raspi-config command-line utility if you don’t like entering passwords when running root commands.