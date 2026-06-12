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The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.
youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.
Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.
Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.
The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.
Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.
Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.
Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.
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Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2026
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