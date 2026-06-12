news
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation by Outsourcing to Proprietary Microsoft (GitHub)
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Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ Linux Foundation Announces OpenSharing Project to Standardize AI Asset and Data Exchange [Ed: Openwashing of slop with "open" shoved into name, along with "Linux"]
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the OpenSharing Project, an open, vendor-neutral protocol designed to standardize how organizations share AI assets and data. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and contributed by Databricks, OpenSharing evolves the widely adopted Delta Sharing protocol to meet the requirements of the agentic era, providing the first unified framework for exchanging agent skills, AI models, and unstructured data volumes across disparate platforms.
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Databricks, Linux Foundation launch OpenSharing AI standard
Databricks and the Linux Foundation have launched OpenSharing, an open standard for sharing data and AI assets across platforms and organisations. The project expands Databricks' Delta Sharing protocol into a broader framework for AI-related assets.
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Tech Times ☛ OpenSharing Launches on Linux Foundation: Zero-Copy Protocol Replaces AI Asset Integrations
OpenSharing is the evolution of Delta Sharing, the open data-sharing protocol Databricks launched in 2021.
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The Linux Foundation and Databricks launch OpenSharing
The Linux Foundation has launched the OpenSharing Project, an open and vendor-neutral protocol for exchanging AI assets and data between organizations. Contributed by Databricks, OpenSharing builds on Delta Sharing and extends it to agentic AI, AI models, and unstructured data.
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Linux Foundation to standardize AI data and asset sharing with OpenSharing project
The aptly named OpenSharing Project will be hosted by the nonprofit, with data analytics giant Databricks contributing to the effort. It’ll aim to create an open means to exchanging agent skills, AI models, and unstructured data volumes, leaning on learnings from the Delta Sharing protocol.