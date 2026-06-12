Red Hat Very Drunk on Slop/Plagiarism, Many Things Rebranded as "AI"

As a Red Hat consultant, I have worked on platform engineering initiatives directly and have also engaged with customer platform teams while working on modernization projects. Across these engagements, I have noticed recurring differences between platform teams that scale and those that remain stuck. These differences are not simply about technical maturity—they’re not only about whether the infrastructure is modern, or which internal developer portal (IDP) technology the team uses. What I’ve seen is that organizations that successfully scale platform engineering intentionally design the platform as a product: defining what value it provides, who it serves, how it is adopted, and where the platform team’s responsibility begins and ends.