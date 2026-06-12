news
Red Hat Very Drunk on Slop/Plagiarism, Many Things Rebranded as "AI"
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Why platform engineering fails to scale: Product and adoption design in practice
As a Red Hat consultant, I have worked on platform engineering initiatives directly and have also engaged with customer platform teams while working on modernization projects. Across these engagements, I have noticed recurring differences between platform teams that scale and those that remain stuck. These differences are not simply about technical maturity—they’re not only about whether the infrastructure is modern, or which internal developer portal (IDP) technology the team uses. What I’ve seen is that organizations that successfully scale platform engineering intentionally design the platform as a product: defining what value it provides, who it serves, how it is adopted, and where the platform team’s responsibility begins and ends.
-
Red Hat ☛ Add automated Hey Hi (AI) evaluations to your CI/CD pipeline [Ed: Not much but slop from Red Hat these days]
EvalHub's API server and Kubernetes Operator handle orchestration. The Python SDK handles notebook and application integration. But for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, the CLI is the right surface: it installs in seconds, reads config from environment variables, returns machine-parseable output, and exits non-zero on failure.
This post covers the full CLI workflow, from first-time setup through a production pipeline gate, without detours into platform architecture or evaluation methodology. Those are covered in the rest of the series. This is the operational reference.
-
Fast & Efficient LLM Inference with vLLM [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Ponzi schemes and plagiarism]
-
YouTube ☛ Project Lightwell brings open source security into the AI era [Ed: IBM Red Hat is all about slop, not even pretending to value "linux" anymore]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Operating System Management [Ed: Misleading title, just slop promotion]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AI threats move fast. Your defenses should too. [Ed: Slop hype, as usual]
Vulnerabilities in code are only the entry point. The real damage comes after—lateral movement through misconfigured networks, overprivileged credentials, unrotated secrets, and services that blindly trust each other. No patch cycle can keep up with that. This underscores the need for more "defense in depth" across enterprises—a cultural shift that assumes a compromise will inevitably occur, and focusing on reducing the impact of the exposure itself.
-
Red Hat ☛ Configure input guardrails for an OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) voice agent [Ed: More slop jingoism]
In Build a local voice agent with Red Bait OpenShift AI, we got the basics of our voice agent up and running on Red Bait OpenShift AI. We explored the architecture and found that we could easily order a pizza for one dollar by prompting the system to "ignore all instructions"—a classic prompt injection attack (Figure 1).