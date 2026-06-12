news
Ubuntu Leftovers
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TecMint ☛ Ubuntu Livepatch: Patch Kernels Without a Reboot in Ubuntu 26.04
The Linux kernel sits at the core of the system and is a frequent target for security issues, because when Canonical releases a kernel update, you would normally install it and then reboot to start using the fixed kernel, but until that reboot happens, the system is still running the older, vulnerable kernel.
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Ubuntu ☛ AI at the edge: simplifying infrastructure with Cisco and Canonical [Ed: Canonical selling slop, not substance]
To address these challenges, Cisco and Canonical have developed a new Cisco Validated Design (CVD). This guide details how to leverage the Canonical portfolio on the Cisco Unified Edge system to deliver scalable, secure, and cost-efficient AI-ready infrastructure. In this article, we’ll whet your appetite by highlighting the key challenges, technologies, and solutions explored in the guide.
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Ubuntu ☛ The next era of telco clouds: get open infrastructure choice with Sylva and Canonical Kubernetes
Underpinning this change are open source initiatives such as the Sylva project. Sylva is hosted by Linux Foundation Europe and heavily backed by major telecom operators and vendors. It provides a standardized, declarative cloud-native software framework for building and operating telco infrastructures. The project aims to reduce fragmentation in telco clouds and to help telco operators break free from proprietary vendor lock-in.
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Canonical’s Ubuntu TPU Optimization Shows the Coming Structural Shift in Enterprise AI Infrastructure [Ed: Slop promotion for GAFAM et al]