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9to5Linux

Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.

Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens

Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.

LinuxGizmos.com

youyeetoo updates R1 SBC and lists K1 N100-based x86 computer

youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.

AM62x PRU Academy goes live for BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2

Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.

Tor Project blog

Paskoocheh: When you need a tool to reach the tool

Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2026

Trencin - Castle

Updated This Past Day

  1. Links 11/06/2026: Disputes Over Copyright Infringement, Failure to Meet Climate Goals, "ChatGPT Caught Recommending “Products” That Are Just Scams"
    Links for the day
  2. Gemini Links 11/06/2026: Programmable Systems and Slop "is Coming for Your Serifs"
    Links for the day
  3. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  4. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, June 10, 2026
  5. Links 11/06/2026: LF Openwashing of Slop and "Azerbaijan Bans TikTok and Other Social Media Apps in School"
    Links for the day
  6. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The Centre (in Portugal) Falls Apart…
    Luís Montenegro became embroiled in a conflict-of-interest controversy
  7. IBM Lost About 18% of Its "Market Value" This Month
    In IBM's case, a lot of the latest "pump" was Arvind's "quantum" hype/fantasy
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-05 to 2026-06-11
    4803 /irc.shtml
    3202 /index.shtml
    2933 /browse/latest.shtml
    2855 /about.shtml
    2537 /n/2026/06/06/Links_06_06_2026_Linux_Foundation_Openwashing_Slop_on_Microsoft.shtml
    2452 /browse/index.shtml
    1542 /n/2026/06/05/The_Register_MS_is_Part_of_the_Problem_It_s_Publishing_AI_SPAM_.shtml
    1427 /n/2026/06/08/GAFAM_Bots_Are_Not_Good_Bots.shtml
    1334 /n/2026/06/06/Links_06_06_2026_Epstein_Problem_in_Board_of_Directors_of_Micro.shtml
    1312 /n/2026/06/05/Slop_Has_no_ROI_an_Economy_Built_on_False_Assumptions_of_Slop_i.shtml
    1264 /n/2026/06/05/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Down_But_Not_Out_Costa_s_Come.shtml
    1264 /n/2026/06/04/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_98_Out_of_200_Microsoft_Threatening_Real_.shtml
    1124 /n/2026/06/05/IBM_is_Making_an_Exit_Only_the_Executives_Will_Get_Rich.shtml
    1083 /n/2026/06/09/Links_09_06_2026_NSO_Group_still_cracking_FOI_tribunal_throws_o.shtml
    1045 /n/2026/06/05/Rumour_That_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Will_Kick_Off_on_July_1st_2026.shtml
    1008 /n/2026/06/04/Links_04_06_2026_Self_hosting_Remotely_and_GemText_Emphasis.shtml
    979 /n/2026/06/06/Old_Articles_Explaining_That_Patents_Especially_Software_Patent.shtml
    936 /n/2026/06/07/Links_07_06_2026_Java_Needs_Seawall_Egypt_Blasted_for_Arbitrary.shtml
    927 /n/2026/06/05/Communicating_With_Freedom_Part_II_Quibble_Breathing_New_Life_I.shtml
    842 /n/2026/06/07/Links_07_06_2026_NASA_s_Mars_Maven_Declared_Dead_Telegram_Found.shtml
    820 /n/2026/06/05/After_One_Jeffrey_Epstein_Associate_Leaves_Microsoft_s_Board_An.shtml
    775 /n/2026/06/05/GAFAM_Google_Amazon_Facebook_Apple_Microsoft_Layoffs_Are_Due_to.shtml
    770 /n/2026/06/05/Red_Hat_IBM_Microsoft_is_Our_Partner_of_the_Year.shtml
    741 /n/2026/06/08/Links_08_06_2026_Criticism_of_Microsoft_Trying_to_Criminalise_P.shtml
    739 /n/2026/06/06/Banning_Things_Versus_Teaching_People_the_Reason_s_to_Shun_Boyc.shtml
    737 /n/2026/06/05/What_Will_Likely_Happen_When_the_Slop_Bubble_Pops_and_When_It_l.shtml
    708 /n/2026/06/06/Lawsuits_That_Don_t_Work.shtml
    694 /n/2026/06/09/Gemini_Links_09_06_2026_The_Mist_of_the_Lands_Between_Board_Gam.shtml
    690 /n/2026/06/05/Links_05_06_2026_More_GAFAM_Layoffs_Google_Faces_Regulatory_Cra.shtml
    685 /n/2026/06/03/Communicating_With_Freedom_Part_I_Developing_Quibble_and_Improv.shtml
    679 /n/2026/06/06/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Crisis_Huge_EPO_Strikes_Profound_Cor.shtml
    671 /n/2026/06/06/25_Years_With_PalmOS.shtml
    664 /n/2026/06/05/IBM_Exploits_Overambitious_Hungry_Young_Men_to_Help_the_Great_Q.shtml
    664 /n/2026/06/08/Communicating_With_Freedom_Part_III_Quibble_Envisioned_as_a_New.shtml
    655 /n/2026/06/05/2026_is_the_Year_of_Blockchains_Says_IBM_s_CEO_a_Decade_Ago.shtml
    654 /n/2026/06/06/Microsoft_Has_Spent_Months_Preparing_Lists_of_People_to_Cull_in.shtml
    644 /n/2026/06/10/Communities_and_Prosumers.shtml
    644 /n/2026/06/06/Links_06_06_2026_LinkedIn_Infested_With_Spies_Ethernet_WiFi_Rou.shtml
    638 /n/2026/06/06/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_99_Out_of_200_Graveley_and_Garrett_Seem_t.shtml
    626 /n/2026/06/08/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Reported_to_Police_for_Trying_to_Throw_Large_P.shtml
    617 /n/2026/06/06/AGemini_Links_06_06_2026_Competing_With_LLMs_and_Automation_of_.shtml
    612 /n/2026/06/09/2026_The_Year_Slop_Companies_Made_an_Exit_Threw_in_the_Towel_Ov.shtml
    611 /n/2026/06/05/7_Days_From_Now_the_FSF_s_Founder_Gives_a_Talk_in_Bern_the_FSF_.shtml
    608 /n/2026/06/09/Yesterday_Afternoon_The_Register_MS_Published_a_Fake_Articles_T.shtml
    605 /n/2026/06/09/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    599 /n/2026/06/04/Mass_Layoffs_Expected_at_Microsoft_in_July_2026.shtml
    596 /n/2026/06/09/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_CIA_Funded_Centre_Left_in.shtml
    595 /n/2026/06/08/Number_of_Patent_Grants_Has_Plunged_23_Amid_Strikes_at_the_Euro.shtml
    588 /n/2026/06/09/Extraordinary_General_Meeting_of_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Pa.shtml
    586 /n/2026/06/05/Links_05_06_2026_Lawyers_in_Trouble_for_Citing_Cases_That_Don_t.shtml
    585 /n/2026/06/05/Mission_Libre_Which_Teaches_Young_People_Free_Software_Ideals_N.shtml
    583 /n/2026/06/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    580 /n/2026/06/05/Most_Coders_Used_to_be_Women_Not_Men_and_Men_Who_Dropped_Out_of.shtml
    579 /n/2026/06/06/Ubuntu_is_Losing_to_Other_GNU_Linux_Distros.shtml
    577 /n/2026/06/06/Why_We_Dumped_Online_Shopping_Groceries.shtml
    577 /n/2026/06/06/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    575 /n/2026/06/08/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Brotherhood_of_Sao_Bento.shtml
    573 /n/2026/06/07/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_100_Out_of_200_Interlude_and_Outline_of_t.shtml
    561 /n/2026/06/06/Software_Freedom_Takes_a_Lot_More_Than_Coding.shtml
    559 /n/2026/06/06/Why_GNU_and_FSF_Will_Choose_AV1_Over_AV2_It_s_More_Widely_Suppo.shtml
    552 /n/2026/06/07/Gemini_Links_07_06_2026_How_to_Train_Your_Dragon_2010_and_Six_D.shtml

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