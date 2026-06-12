news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Links 11/06/2026: Disputes Over Copyright Infringement, Failure to Meet Climate Goals, "ChatGPT Caught Recommending “Products” That Are Just Scams"
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 11/06/2026: Programmable Systems and Slop "is Coming for Your Serifs"
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Links 11/06/2026: LF Openwashing of Slop and "Azerbaijan Bans TikTok and Other Social Media Apps in School"
Links for the day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The Centre (in Portugal) Falls Apart…
Luís Montenegro became embroiled in a conflict-of-interest controversy
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IBM Lost About 18% of Its "Market Value" This Month
In IBM's case, a lot of the latest "pump" was Arvind's "quantum" hype/fantasy
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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