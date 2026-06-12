Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.