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Programming Leftovers
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Programming/Development
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Hackaday ☛ The Merits Of Comment-Driven Development As Counterweight To TDD
In the field of software engineering, code comments are often regarded as a bit of an unloved stepchild. No developer regards them in the same way, few appreciate them, most neglect them and some outright banish them from their lives. The most extreme response here is probably that of the Clean Code movement, who together with the Self-Documenting Code crowd insist that inline comments in particular are unnecessary, an eyesore and that beautiful, well-written code documents itself.
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Giovanni Dicanio ☛ How to Declare a C++ Function that Takes a Blob of Memory?
An interesting question you may ask in C++ is: “How would you declare a function that takes a blob of memory as input?”
For example, think of a function that hashes some input data (using SHA-256, or whatever hash algorithm), or a function that takes some binary data and writes that to disk.
Coming from my C background, an option that came to mind would certainly be: [...]
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[Old] Apenwarr ☛ Git is the next Unix - apenwarr
Actually it's not. Git was originally not a version control system; it was designed to be the infrastructure so that someone else could build one on top. And they did; nowadays there are more than 100 git-* commands installed along with git. It's scary and confusing and weird, but what that means is git is a platform. It's a new set of nouns and verbs that we never had before. Having new nouns and verbs means we can invent entirely new things that we previously couldn't do.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 655
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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