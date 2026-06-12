Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Olimex, and More

When using a servo controller, any time the motor needs to either decelerate or resist an external torque, the controller may “regenerate” energy that has to go somewhere. By default, moteus will apply that energy back to the input bus, potentially charging a battery if that is used as the power source. When the input voltage rises too high, either because the battery impedance is high or because a PSU is as the source, then moteus will apply “flux braking” to dissipate the energy in the windings of the motor instead of allowing the voltage to grow without bounds. This often works great, but in some common scenarios flux braking by itself can be inadequate. In order to operate stably, flux braking need to use a filtered version of the bus voltage. This means that if the bus voltage rises fast enough, the maximum configured voltage can be exceeded before flux braking has had a chance to actually begin dissipating significant energy in the motor.