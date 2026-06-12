news
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Olimex, and More
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Linux Gizmos ☛ youyeetoo updates R1 SBC and lists K1 N100-based x86 computer
youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.
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Hackaday ☛ Repairing A Pair Of Voodoo 2 GPUs For Some SLI Action
The advantage of having two identical Voodoo 2 cards is of course that any missing components, like some resistors on one card, could be referenced on the other card. Beyond that it was mostly a matter of reflowing clearly corroded pins on the ICs and replacing damaged resistors and resistor arrays before the first tests could be run.
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Hackaday ☛ 3D Printed Hose Sprayer Sets Phasers To Suds
If you’re wondering how [Curt] managed to 3D print a functional hose sprayer, the short answer is that he didn’t. Once assembled, the printed parts cleverly attach to the top of a standard sprayer, specifically the model 56516 “Pro Flo” from Orbit. Without the design constraints that would have come from trying to make the thing actually contain pressurized water, [Curt] was free to focus on the aesthetics, and it shows.
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Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Limiting the maximum regen power in moteus
When using a servo controller, any time the motor needs to either decelerate or resist an external torque, the controller may “regenerate” energy that has to go somewhere. By default, moteus will apply that energy back to the input bus, potentially charging a battery if that is used as the power source. When the input voltage rises too high, either because the battery impedance is high or because a PSU is as the source, then moteus will apply “flux braking” to dissipate the energy in the windings of the motor instead of allowing the voltage to grow without bounds. This often works great, but in some common scenarios flux braking by itself can be inadequate. In order to operate stably, flux braking need to use a filtered version of the bus voltage. This means that if the bus voltage rises fast enough, the maximum configured voltage can be exceeded before flux braking has had a chance to actually begin dissipating significant energy in the motor.
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Jim Grey ☛ Photographing the usual subjects with the Kodak EasyShare Z710
I’m continuing to shoot cameras I haven’t used in a long while to see whether they stay in the collection. I’ve started with the digitals I’ve accumulated and have reached my Kodak EasyShare Z710.
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Olimex ☛ Home Automation with Phone Notifications for Under €5? Yes, It’s Possible!
In reality, it’s neither.
In this project, we’ll show you how easy it is to build a simple home automation system that allows you to remotely monitor your home and receive real-time notifications whenever someone opens or closes your entrance door or triggers a motion sensor.