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KDE Frameworks 6.27 Is Out to Improve KRunner, Breeze Icons, and More
The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.
This release also improves Plasma’s KRunner launcher to assume you mean US pints rather than Imperial pints when you convert to or from them, since pints are still official in the USA, and improves the Breeze Icons repository to no longer inappropriately use copyrighted third-party icons.