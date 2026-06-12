news
GStreamer 1.28.4 Adds Support for FLAC Decoding and New Codec Profile Mappings
The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.
GStreamer RTSP client plugin can now also handle parse errors with TCP interleaved more gracefully, where the server just drops data. GStreamer 1.28.4 also adds a “stats” property to the RTP session and improves the st2038combiner element to only forward video pad segments, fixing issues for cases where the ST2038 segment differs.