news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Thomas Jensen ☛ Monitoring Proxmox hosts using Healthchecks.io
I use Beszel to monitor all my hosts — Raspberry Pi’s, hypervisors, VMs and containers. But a problem arises if the Proxmox host running the Beszel container stops working.
There are two mechanisms in place that makes sure I get notified in case there is a problem with a Proxmox host or Beszel itself. The first is heartbeat monitoring within Beszel itself, should Beszel stop sending out pings to Healthchecks.io — I get notified.
The second method is a health pulse script regularly executed on the Proxmox hosts themselves. Let’s have a look.
-
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ Emacs loves AsciiDoc
Why two modes? They scratch slightly different itches: [...]
-
Redowan Delowar ☛ Migrating from GNU stow to chezmoi | Redowan's Reflections
I’ve been managing my dotfiles with GNU stow for a few years. I even wrote a piece with a corny title about that setup back in 2023. Stow served me well, but managing symlinks across multiple devices slowly became a pain in the butt.
So I started looking around for a better tool and even considered writing my own. Then a colleague pointed me to chezmoi , and so far I’m liking it a lot. It does everything I need, and I’ve started tracking my agent skill files with it too.
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ LibreOffice gives its Ribbon-style UI a pop of colour
You’ll be able to customise the look of LibreOffice’s Tabbed UI in the free office suite’s next major release, which his due out in August 2026. LibreOffice 26.8’s Tabbed UI (also known as the Notebookbar and modelled after the Ribbon in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office) can show a colourful background when application theming is enabled under Tools > Options > Appearance. A blue shade is used by default but you can pick or set any colour you like. In the ‘Customisations’ section, first selected the Writer, Calc, Impress or Data Notebookbar value, then use the dropdown to chance the colour.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Alistair Davidson ☛ How building an HTML-first site doubled our users overnight
I took a very bold decision and built a new version of the site using Astro. It was HTML-first. Javascript existed, in web components, but only to progressively-enhance a website that worked perfectly fine without it.
My logic was thus: [...]
-
-
Education
-
James G ☛ Bringing people together with the web
At Homebrew Website Club this evening we had a conversation about how to encourage people to make things together using the web. This could mean writing a blog post with someone, responding to someone’s blog post to continue a conversation, contributing to a wiki, creating a list of links, and more. There are so many ways to create with others on the web.
-