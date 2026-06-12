Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I use Beszel to monitor all my hosts — Raspberry Pi’s, hypervisors, VMs and containers. But a problem arises if the Proxmox host running the Beszel container stops working.

There are two mechanisms in place that makes sure I get notified in case there is a problem with a Proxmox host or Beszel itself. The first is heartbeat monitoring within Beszel itself, should Beszel stop sending out pings to Healthchecks.io — I get notified.

The second method is a health pulse script regularly executed on the Proxmox hosts themselves. Let’s have a look.