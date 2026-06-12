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Almost Half of 2026 Gone
Tonight it is nice and sunny (clear skies, bright like midday in winter even at 7PM-8PM) and the birds come to pick up seeds as some of those birds are now mothers who feed their youngsters at their nests (eggs have hatched).
Tomorrow it's a weekend again and next week we'll redo the front page of the site, at long last!
We're about 9 days away from the longest day here (northern hemisphere) and just 18 days away from the beginning of the second half of 2026. █
Image source: Nice Bird nest with 4 eggs.