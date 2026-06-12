news
Mozilla: Spellchecker, VPN, and Addons for Firefox
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Pascal Chevrel: Spell-checking for more Firefox users — a community effort
A while back, I stumbled onto something that turned into a rewarding side-project at Mozilla.
Firefox ships with a built-in spellchecker, but it only activates if a dictionary for your language is bundled with the browser. Coverage had grown organically over the years — driven largely by localizers and community members adding support for their own languages. Dictionary work was actually very active in the early years of the Mozilla project, but like many things in a large open-source codebase with a lot to manage, it had quietly received less attention over time, for no particularly good reason. So I decided to change that.
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PC World ☛ Firefox's free VPN just went unlimited for the summer
Firefox's free built-in VPN feature is unlimited (no monthly bandwidth cap) through August 31, with access to servers in 28 countries.
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University of Toronto ☛ My Firefox addons as of Firefox 151 (and the current development version)
Back in 2022 I said that my Firefox addons hadn't changed in a while, and while that's still mostly true there's been some minor changes that I want to write down. Addons are central to my Firefox experience, but I don't change them very often partly because of that and partly because I'm much more conservative with Firefox than I am with things like Emacs packages. I'm generally happy with my Firefox environment and most of what I do with it is stop irritating changes and fix things that get turned off.