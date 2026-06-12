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Graphics: eGPU in Linux and Linux Settings
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Tedium ☛ My Portable Heater
This new eGPU barely works in Linux, gets quite hot, and is based on tech gamers already rejected. So why am I so excited about it?
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I’m not going to sugar-coat it: If you’re buying an eGPU to run on Linux, you’re intentionally asking for a world of pain. Fortunately, as a former Hackintosher, I’m a glutton for punishment, and I was willing to experiment to get the upside.
And the problems this box had—freezes whenever the driver was enabled—reminded me of the most stressful parts of troubleshooting kexts in Clover.
The AI Box’s driver situation hasn’t fully been settled on Linux. But that hasn’t stopped some from trying, particularly developer Andrew Obersnel, who has built a project called nvidia-driver-injector that essentially patches Nvidia’s driver, then runs it in a Docker container.
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Make Use Of ☛ I changed two Linux settings for my Nvidia GPU and gained FPS I didn't know I was missing
Linux and Nvidia haven’t exactly been known to work out of the box. Team Green’s GPUs have never been easy to set up or even use on Linux, and when compared to Windows, it is an objectively inferior experience.
So much so that certain basic settings remain toggled off, and a few of these are known to affect performance. Nothing’s more frustrating than seeing your FPS go down for no reason at all, and it isn’t fair to expect everyone to know the inner workings of such setups.
That being said, there are a few countermeasures and commands that can be used with great effect, and the boost is often substantial.