Graphics: eGPU in Linux and Linux Settings

This new eGPU barely works in Linux, gets quite hot, and is based on tech gamers already rejected. So why am I so excited about it?

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I’m not going to sugar-coat it: If you’re buying an eGPU to run on Linux, you’re intentionally asking for a world of pain. Fortunately, as a former Hackintosher, I’m a glutton for punishment, and I was willing to experiment to get the upside.

And the problems this box had—freezes whenever the driver was enabled—reminded me of the most stressful parts of troubleshooting kexts in Clover.

The AI Box’s driver situation hasn’t fully been settled on Linux. But that hasn’t stopped some from trying, particularly developer Andrew Obersnel, who has built a project called nvidia-driver-injector that essentially patches Nvidia’s driver, then runs it in a Docker container.