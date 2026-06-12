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Games: Videogames, Proton-CachyOS, Proton Experimental, and More
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Joel Chrono ☛ Every physical Nintendo Switch game I have
This is a full list of all the videogames I own for the Nintendo Switch, from A to Z, and a mini summary with thoughts on them.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The Complete Inkle Library Humble Bundle has some lovely narrative puzzle adventure games | GamingOnLinux
The Complete Inkle Library Humble Bundle is live and with it an absolutely awesome deal on games like Heaven's Vault and Expelled! Some really lovely games included in this one. On top of the video games, there's also the Heaven's Vault four-part novel included too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Planetary Annihilation: TITANS gets improved Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has a fresh update out now, and it should hopefully fix the Native Linux version for a lot of players who had issues.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition adds a Controller UI on PC | GamingOnLinux
Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition should now be a lot easier to play on Steam Deck / Steam Machine and anyone using a gamepad - with the new controller UI. This is really great to see to make the game more accessible to a wider audience.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The big Dino Update for Dwarf Fortress announced for June 25 | GamingOnLinux
Dinos? In my fortress? Oh no. A big update for Dwarf Fortress has been announced to arrive on June 25th featuring a lot of new content.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton-CachyOS update brings automatic HDR, Wayland improvements and more bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
The community-made compatibility layer Proton-CachyOS has a new release out with more advancements for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Path of Exile 1 - 2, Guild Wars 2, Call of Duty (2003), Exanima and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve updated Proton Experimental on June 10th to bring more bug fixes for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS systems.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta gets improved Pipewire session logic on Linux | GamingOnLinux
A fresh Steam Beta release brings improved Pipewire session logic on Linux which should make streaming and recording better.