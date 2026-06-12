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today's howtos
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RIPE ☛ Discovery of IPv6 Router Addresses Using Subnet-Router Anycast
SRA probing is an important addition to the IPv6 measurement toolbox, serves as a complementary source for IPv6 router addresses, and may improve the stability of results significantly.
Rate limiting is a key reason for instability of detected IPv6 addresses. We showed that probing the SRA address of a target subnet provides more stable results than random probing, because SRA probing circumvents rate limiting of ICMPv6 error messages.
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APNIC ☛ Discovery of IPv6 router addresses using Subnet-Router Anycast addresses
A major challenge is selecting the right target addresses for probing. Brute-force scans are infeasible due to the vast number of IPv6 addresses. What’s more, topology measurements based on traceroute are constrained by ICMPv6 error message rate limiting, making high-speed probing difficult.
To fix this problem, we update the IPv6 measurement toolbox with Subnet-Router Anycast (SRA) probing — an approach that drops the need for prior knowledge of address allocation in active networks and is significantly less affected by ICMPv6 error message rate limiting. This provides more stable measurement results than random probing and allows for higher probing rates.
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Adrian Roselli ☛ headingoffset is Not the Document Outline Algorithm
The proposed Document Outline Algorithm, where headings would automatically reset themselves to the appropriate level based on their position in the DOM structure, was never part of a final HTML specification. It was quickly proven to be unworkable; brief support in JAWS demonstrated that. You can read the tortured history (and a JAWS support demo) in my 2016 post There Is No Document Outline Algorithm.
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Salih Muhammed ☛ An interactive introduction to the terrific experience of rendering Arabic typography and its technical debt
Once upon a time, a frontend ticket landed on my queue which was not properly mine, but the only other Arabic reader on the team was on leave. It went roughly as follows; a block of mixed-content Arabic prose on the customer-facing dashboard was rendering with a ragged left edge (the rag falls on the left in Arabic, since the lines set out from the right margin; the ticket said "ragged right") when the design team had explicitly specified justified text. Attached were three screenshots from three browsers and a polite note from the product manager observing that the Latin-script version of the same block looked, I quote, "fine."
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ipSpace.net AG ☛ Goodbye, Leaf-and-Spine Networks?
What exactly did they do? They rediscovered the way Plexxi tried to build data center fabrics. Instead of spine switches, Plexxi tried to connect leaf switches directly, first with CWDM (they were dreaming about dynamic leaf-to-leaf bandwidth), later with a prewired middlebox (what AWS engineers call ShuffleBox).
Obviously, you’d waste a lot of bandwidth that way, as there are always some leaf switches that do not exchange traffic even though they have a direct link. Plexxi solved that with unequal-cost multipathing (the traffic also uses longer paths, not just direct links); the AWS blog post calls that Routing through Randomness.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Audacity is the world’s most popular free audio editor, and installing it on Ubuntu 26.04 requires special attention to the new PipeWire audio system.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on Debian 13
Jira is the industry-standard project management platform used by 65,000+ companies for issue tracking, sprint planning, and bug management.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Setting up project management software on a fresh GNU/Linux server can feel overwhelming, especially when you need production-ready security and automatic startup.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You need a fast, scalable NoSQL database for your web application, real-time analytics, or IoT project.
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