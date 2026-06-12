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Next Richard Stallman Lecture/Talk is on Tuesday at School of Engineering, FAU (Erlangen, Germany)
Earlier today, at around midday (CET), RMS gave a presentation for SBB, the Swiss railroads. We mentioned this last night. By sheer coincidence I spoke to the High Court at the exact same time (as his presentation). In the noise of social control media one can hardly find any mention of his talk, but his next and perhaps "bigger" talk is in Erlangen, Germany. That's next week, "[p]resenting the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers." It is listed by FOSS Force:
"Free Software vs Malware and the Need for Reverse Engineering" is the title. █
Image source: Stadtansicht von Erlangen 2012