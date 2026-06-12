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Systemd-Free Peppermint OS Devuan Is Now Based on Devuan 6 Excalibur
Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.
Some highlights of the new Peppermint OS Devuan release include an updated Calamares graphical installer to use Qt 6 for a more modern experience, additional firmware drivers, support for installing the system with Btrfs, EXT4, or XFS filesystems, and support for the Brave browser as an option in the Browsers category.