GNU/Linux Leftovers

I really like containers, but they are something that is currently very bad from a security point of view: distribution

We download container images from container registries, whether it is docker.io, quay.io or ghcr.io, but the upstream project do not sign them, so we can not verify a CI pipeline or the container registry did not mess with the image. There are actually a few upstream actors signing their images: Fedora, Red Hat and universial-blue based distros (Bluefin, Aurora, Bazzite), so if you acquire their public key using for signing from a different channel, you can verify if you got the image originally built. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with me if you know about other major upstream that sign their container images.

Nevertheless, we can still create containers ourself from trustable artifacts signed by upstream. Let's take a look at how to proceed with Alpine Linux.