Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Although the term "open source" didn’t arrive until the late 1990s, the principle has been around since programming really took off in the 50s and 60s. Early developers shared their code and protocol designs, a process that ballooned with the advent of the internet in 1969.

Open source software is now ubiquitous, both hiding in plain sight and acting as an unsung hero behind the scenes. The tools I’ll cover here are vital for vast swathes of our daily lives, even if they rarely get the credit they deserve.