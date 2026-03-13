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Valve Releases New Steam Client Stable Update to Address Various Bugs
Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.
The new Steam Client update also fixes a Big Picture Mode bug where the Universal Facebutton Glyph setting was not applied in the footer, as well as a rare crash that occurred when downloading games while the regional content server ended the HTTP/2 connection unexpectedly.