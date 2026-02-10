I like SMT solvers. Compilers are cool. What kind of babies can they make?

A design trick that has lead me to interesting places is to abuse the z3py AST more thoroughly than any sane person would do. Z3 already has very reasonable AST for describiing logic, bitvector operations, functions, reals, and integers. But, if you do it right, in addition to just an AST, you also get semantics and a magic solver.

Compilers are nice because they are a pretty well specified problem that is actually useful. Reasoning principles and technology can be applied to make code faster. Bad reasoning can make output code buggy even when the input wasn’t.

There are at least two ways to approach what a compiler IR is: [...]