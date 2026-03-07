My main goal is to introduce you to both the ideas and the methods of data visualization in a sensible, comprehensible, reproducible way. Some classic works on visualizing data, such as The Visual Display of Quantitative Information (Tufte 1983), present numerous examples of good and bad work together with some general taste-based rules of thumb for constructing and assessing graphs. In what has now become a large and thriving field of research, more recent work provides excellent discussions of the cognitive underpinnings of successful and unsuccessful graphics, again providing many compelling and illuminating examples (Ware 2008). Other books provide good advice about how to graph data under different circumstances (Wilke 2019; Few 2009; Munzner 2014; Cairo 2013), but choose not to teach the reader about the tools used to produce the graphics they show. This may be because the software used is some (proprietary, costly) point-and-click application that requires a fully visual introduction of its own, such as Tableau, Microsoft Excel, or SPSS. Or perhaps the necessary software is freely available, but showing how to use it is not what the book is about (Cleveland 1994). Conversely, there are excellent cookbooks that provide code “recipes” for many kinds of plot (Chang 2013). But for that reason they do not take the time to introduce the beginner to the principles behind the output they produce. Finally, we also have thorough introductions to particular software tools and packages, including the one we will use in this book (Wickham, Çetinkaya-Rundel, and Grolemund 2023). These can sometimes be hard for beginners to digest, as they may presuppose a background that the reader does not have.