OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

Last weekend and the beginning of this week, Tumbleweed hit some small roadblocks. A minor change in the selinux-policy package—which looked (and was confirmed to be) obviously correct—resulted in various openQA failures where systems refused to boot due to SELinux enforcement rules.

Luckily, we had openQA to detect this early. After some head-scratching on Monday, we discovered that while the change itself was correct, other code was inadvertently “relying on the wrong behavior” of the previous policy. We always prefer identifying these issues in QA rather than locking users out of their systems. Once this was resolved, Tumbleweed resumed its natural glory and delivered three snapshots (0302, 0303, and 0304).