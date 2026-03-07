news
Ruben Schade ☛ Nginx’s revised http2 directive
If you see these in your logs, or when running
nginx -t:
nginx: [warn] the "listen ... http2" directive is deprecated, use the "http2" directive instead
Replace these lines in your server config: [...]
Miguel Grinberg ☛ How to Host your Own Email Server
I recently started a new platform where I sell my books and courses, and in this website I needed to send account related emails to my users for things such as email address verification and password reset requests. The reasonable option that is often suggested is to use a paid email service such as Mailgun or SendGrid. Sending emails on your own is, according to the Internet, too difficult.
Because the prospect of adding yet another dependency on Big Tech is depressing, I decided to go against the general advice and roll my own email server. And sure, it wasn't trivial, but it wasn't all that hard either!
Are you interested in hosting your own email server, like me? In this article I'll tell you how to go from nothing to being able to send emails that are accepted by all the big email players. My main concern is sending, but I will also cover the simple solution that I'm using to receive emails and replies.
Cassidy Williams ☛ Making art with CSS gradients and corner-shape and skew, oh my
I found this old article about making wavy lines with CSS, and decided to play around with it!
Here’s the final result: [...]
[Old] CSS Tricks ☛ How to Create Wavy Shapes & Patterns in CSS | CSS-Tricks
The wave is probably one of the most difficult shapes to make in CSS. We always try to approximate it with properties like border-radius and lots of magic numbers until we get something that feels kinda close. And that’s before we even get into wavy patterns, which are more difficult.
ID Root
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
If you need a robust, enterprise-grade CMS for your GNU/Linux server, Drupal is one of the best choices available.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Joomla is one of the most powerful open-source content management systems on the planet, powering over 2 million active websites across every industry imaginable. If you want a flexible, battle-tested CMS that gives you more control than WordPress without the complexity of Drupal, Joomla is a smart choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jitsi Meet on Linux Mint 22
If you’re tired of paying for Zoom or handing your meeting data over to Surveillance Giant Google Meet, it’s time to take back control. Jitsi Meet is a free, open-source video conferencing platform you can host entirely on your own server — and Linux Mint 22 is one of the best environments to run it.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Self-hosted Hey Hi (AI) tools are changing the way developers and sysadmins work, and OpenClaw sits at the top of that wave. If you want to install OpenClaw on Ubuntu 24.04 and get a fully autonomous Hey Hi (AI) assistant running on your own infrastructure, you are in the right place.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenProject on Fedora 43
Managing projects across distributed teams without the right tool is painful. Deadlines slip, tasks fall through the cracks, and context gets buried in endless email threads.
Linuxize ☛ useradd Cheatsheet
Quick reference for creating GNU/Linux users with useradd, including home directories, shells, groups, and account policies
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Claude Code on Fedora Linux [Ed: Slop]
Working through a repository from the terminal is easier when the assistant can search files, explain code, and apply edits without sending you back to a browser tab.
Linuxize ☛ How to Install Git on Debian 13
Step-by-step instructions for installing and configuring Git on Debian 13 Trixie using apt or by compiling from source.
Navigating the Ingress NGINX Sunset: Four Migration Strategies and How to Choose
Ingress NGINX reached end-of-life in March 2026. Explore four migration strategies—alternate controllers, forks, direct Gateway API migration, and dual-support controllers (e.g., Traefik Ingress NGINX Provider)—plus a three-phase audit→swap→modernize plan for zero-downtime transition.
Linux Quick Start Guide 2026: Up and Running in 30 Minutes
linux quick start guide 2026 ⚡ Quick Answer How do I start using GNU/Linux as a complete beginner in 2026? Download Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (free), flash it to a USB drive using Rufus (Windows) or Balena Etcher (Mac), boot from USB, and follow the graphical installer.
Hackaday ☛ Linux Hotplug Events Explained
There was a time when Linux was much simpler. You’d load a driver, it would find your device at boot up, or it wouldn’t. That was it. Now, though, people plug and unplug USB devices all the time and expect the system to react appropriately. [Arcanenibble] explains all “the gory details” about what really happens when you plug or unplug a device.
You might think, “Oh, libusb handles that.” But, of course, it doesn’t do the actual work. In fact, there are two possible backends: netlink or udev. However, the libusb developers strongly recommend udev. Turns out, udev also depends on netlink underneath, so if you use udev, you are sort of using netlink anyway.
If netlink sounds familiar, it is a generic BSD-socket-like API the kernel can use to send notifications to userspace. The post shows example code for listening to kernel event messages via netlink, just like udev does.
HowTo Geek ☛ The Linux ls command has 6 "hidden" abilities you need to know about
The Linux terminal can seem intimidating at first, but knowing just a few commands and their most useful options can unlock a lot of power. The ls command is one of the easiest to understand, and it can do more than you might think.
Just about every terminal command has "options" or "flags" that change its behavior. They allow the command to do more, or sometimes less, so that you can accomplish exactly what you're trying to do without anymore work than typing a few characters. These are some of the ls command's most useful options.
Make Use Of ☛ I turned my Linux terminal into a local AI assistant and it’s so useful
When I started using Linux some years ago, I dreaded troubleshooting. I used to copy errors from my terminal after a failed command and search for answers online.