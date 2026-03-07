Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

original

Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

Tomorrow is a day wholly devoted to women's rights [1, 2]. There are millions of war widows all around the world and poverty among women is exacerbated by systemic and systematic inequality. In the discipline of science (including technology) women tend to be paid a lot less for comparable roles occupied by men and enrollment numbers of women in the various sciences are almost universally far smaller than men's. It's not because women are less smart; it's just that they're often obstructed and role expectations (e.g. so-called 'tradwife') relegate them at every level.

At the EPO, we've long observed this phenomenon.

Nations and societies are better (or best) off when the potential of all their people - both men and women - is fully fulfilled. To improve the collective well-being and welfare of nations we need to do our best to support women's true ambition. Let them decide, they should determine their own destiny. Welcome them and their choices.

International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK. █

Last year: For International Women's Rights Day (Today) Staff Representatives at the European Patent Office (EPO) Opened Up on Gender Discrimination at the Office

2024: [Meme] EPO Keeps Masking Its Corruption With "Diversity and Inclusion" (Hiring the Wife of a Friend of Someone Who Bribed His Way Into EPO Presidency) | EPO Staff Mocks the Management's 'Diversity and Inclusion' Platitudes Amid Serious Discrimination "That Must End Now"

2021: EPO Pinkwashing Helps Nothing Except the Ego of Oppressive and Despotic EPO Management

2018: Diversity at the EPO

Image source: Photograph of a Female Survivor from the Tulsa Massacre