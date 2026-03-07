original
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining'
Tomorrow is a day wholly devoted to women's rights [1, 2]. There are millions of war widows all around the world and poverty among women is exacerbated by systemic and systematic inequality. In the discipline of science (including technology) women tend to be paid a lot less for comparable roles occupied by men and enrollment numbers of women in the various sciences are almost universally far smaller than men's. It's not because women are less smart; it's just that they're often obstructed and role expectations (e.g. so-called 'tradwife') relegate them at every level.
At the EPO, we've long observed this phenomenon.
Nations and societies are better (or best) off when the potential of all their people - both men and women - is fully fulfilled. To improve the collective well-being and welfare of nations we need to do our best to support women's true ambition. Let them decide, they should determine their own destiny. Welcome them and their choices.
International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK. █
Last year: For International Women's Rights Day (Today) Staff Representatives at the European Patent Office (EPO) Opened Up on Gender Discrimination at the Office
2024: [Meme] EPO Keeps Masking Its Corruption With "Diversity and Inclusion" (Hiring the Wife of a Friend of Someone Who Bribed His Way Into EPO Presidency) | EPO Staff Mocks the Management's 'Diversity and Inclusion' Platitudes Amid Serious Discrimination "That Must End Now"
2021: EPO Pinkwashing Helps Nothing Except the Ego of Oppressive and Despotic EPO Management
2018: Diversity at the EPO
Image source: Photograph of a Female Survivor from the Tulsa Massacre