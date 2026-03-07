news
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Google Drive replacements for Linux
Google Drive is a powerful and convenient web application. Unfortunately, Linux has never been graced with an official, supported Drive app of its own. Here are 6 powerful Linux alternatives that can help you fill that void.
With no official Linux client, die-hard users have to rely on third-party apps for syncing. Additionally, if you value your privacy you might not want to store your files on Google’s servers due to data collection concerns. If you're an open-source enthusiast, you may also prefer self-hosted or more transparent alternatives. If any of these issues resonate with you, here are six excellent Google Drive alternatives for Linux.
Linux Links ☛ ColorSmith – color picker tool
ColorSmith is billed as a professional color management suite for designers, developers, and digital artists. Built with Qt for Linux.
Linux Links ☛ EasyPlayer – simple video and audio player
EasyPlayer is a lightweight multimedia player for Linux. It originated as a small spin-off component of the VideoCut project
Linux Links ☛ Glyph – install fonts from Surveillance Giant Google Fonts Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Repo
Glyph is an app for installing fonts from Surveillance Giant Google Fonts Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Repo written in Python, using GTK4 and Libadwaita.
Best Backup Solutions for GNU/Linux Servers
Best Backup Solutions for GNU/Linux Servers in Production Environments 2026 GNU/Linux server backup solutions 2026 demand more attention than ever — your production server may be running fine right now, but what happens when a disk fails at 2 AM, a rogue rm -rf wipes critical data, or ransomware encrypts your entire file system?
Top GNU/Linux Security Tools Used to Prevent Server Breaches
GNU/Linux security tools are the frontline defense against the server breaches that cost enterprises millions every year.