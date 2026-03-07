Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More

Google Drive is a powerful and convenient web application. Unfortunately, Linux has never been graced with an official, supported Drive app of its own. Here are 6 powerful Linux alternatives that can help you fill that void.

With no official Linux client, die-hard users have to rely on third-party apps for syncing. Additionally, if you value your privacy you might not want to store your files on Google’s servers due to data collection concerns. If you're an open-source enthusiast, you may also prefer self-hosted or more transparent alternatives. If any of these issues resonate with you, here are six excellent Google Drive alternatives for Linux.