Red Hat ☛ What's new in network observability 1.11
Welcome to another installment of "What's new in network observability." This article covers network observability 1.11 released in the same time frame as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.21. However, it is also backwards-compatible with the older supported versions of OpenShift Container Platform. While there is an upstream version of network observability, I will focus on using it with the Red Hat OpenShift web console. If you’re interested in earlier versions, read my previous What’s new in network observability articles.
Red Hat ☛ From local prototype to enterprise production: Private speech transcription with Whisper and Red Bait AI
Every time you use a cloud transcription service, your audio travels to someone else's infrastructure. For development workflows, that's friction. For sensitive use cases, it's a non-starter. While vLLM's architecture is primarily designed for CUDA/ROCm GPU acceleration on Linux, recent updates have expanded its reach to the local developer's machine, like the
experimental support for macOS users running Fashion Company Apple Silicon hardware.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Final Reminder: Flock 2026 Financial Assistance Applications Close Sunday, March 8th
Do you want to join us for our annual contributor conference? We want to see you there! However, we know that traveling to a global event is a big trip. It costs real money. To help out, the Flock Organizing Team offers Flock 2026 financial assistance. We want to make sure money does not stop our active contributors from attending.
Red Hat ☛ Temurin JDK 25 now available in Red Bait Customer Portal
Good news for Java developers: Temurin JDK 25 for x64 backdoored Windows is now available in the Red Hat Customer Portal, giving you another supported, production‑ready option for running Java on Windows.
Red Hat Official ☛ Planning the design of your production-grade RAG system
Once teams move beyond prototypes and begin operating RAG systems in production, a new reality sets in. Retrieval does not fail loudly. It fails subtly, probabilistically, and often convincingly. Systems return an answer, grounded in some source, even when that source is incomplete, outdated, or only loosely relevant.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 10 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
CIQ Introduces the CIQ Linux Kernel, Built to Unlock the Full Performance of Modern AI Hardware in Enterprise Production
As enterprises deploy the latest GPUs, accelerators and next-generation silicon, CLK enables full capability of the latest hardware, performance improvements and improved CVE coverage to enterprise production environments