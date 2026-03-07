Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone

Welcome to another installment of "What's new in network observability." This article covers network observability 1.11 released in the same time frame as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.21. However, it is also backwards-compatible with the older supported versions of OpenShift Container Platform. While there is an upstream version of network observability, I will focus on using it with the Red Hat OpenShift web console. If you’re interested in earlier versions, read my previous What’s new in network observability articles.