We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



"Your website is slow," a blogger has just explained. "And that’s costing you money."

He was not talking about us but about the average Web site out there. Many of them are bloated, both inwards and outwards (the server side and browser side, respectively). It's not only bad for the environment, it also worsens the reading experience and it costs more to everybody (hosting and visitors).

So why not revert back to basics?

"Milliseconds matter," said the blogger. "We’ve known this for years. And yet, most websites are still slow."

Before our migration to the SSG the site could take 5-10 seconds to deliver a page to then be fully rendered. That's way too slow for Tux Machines, where people scan and then skip through many pages. █

