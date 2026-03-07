news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



Quoting: A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing —

While many players are waiting for the PS6, which could still be a few years away due to the ongoing memory crisis, modders are continuing to experiment with current hardware in the meantime. And one of them, Andy Nguyen, has managed to run Linux on the PS5.

In a recent post shared on X, Nguyen revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5. To demonstrate the project, Nguyen shared a video showing GTA 5 Enhanced Edition running smoothly on the system at around 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled.