Community Snapshot—February

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

KDE Gear 25.12.3 Brings Improvements to Merkuro, Calligra, Kasts, and Other Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026

three different houses

PimersusOS - Debian-based Linux distribution

PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser, a browser focused on high performance, complete control, and low resource consumption. It’s tarted at users migrating from Windows who want a simple browsing experience free of bloatware.

Based on Debian 13 Stable (MX Linux), PimersusOS aims to offer a fluid and controlled system, perfect for modest machines and testing the browser on limited hardware.

OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support
The GNOME Project released today the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series, scheduled for release later this month on March 18th, 2026.
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.
 
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More
4 common Android habits that are actually cluttering up your phone
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing
A modder revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06
This post is the latest in my series of GNOME Foundation updates
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]
The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines
Today in Techrights
Sunday is International Women's Day [original]
In a world where discrimination is still so rampant, more needs to be done to at least recognise this issue
Firefox Fell From Almost 50% to 0.5% in Congo [original]
For all its spiel and PR around diversity, Mozilla is failing to capture or retain large user pools
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need
I have a toxic love-hate relationship with Linux
Google announces significant changes to open up Android ecosystem
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS
Desktop Linux can often be a great choice for revitalizing old hardware
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking
Fedora Linux held the daily driver crown on my main machine
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.76 kernel
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]
It's still under active development in our Git servers
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver
Italy’s Parrot OS 7.1 Home Edition flies beyond its security reputation with a surprisingly polished KDE Plasma desktop
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding
Carla Schroder lays out why real expertise, not clickbait, matters — and why FOSS Force is turning to readers like you to keep going
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing
Alarm bells are ringing in the open source community, but commercial licensing is also at risk
This ancient Linux tool is still better than modern alternatives
If you spend some time working with Linux, you will inevitably end up running a curl command
5 Linux desktop features Windows still can’t replicate properly
However, compared with Linux, there are still concrete architectural differences
KeePass Released 2.61 with One-Time Password & Other Improvements
KeePass password safe released new 2.61 version on Wednesday
Why Linux Users Love to Hate Ubuntu
Ubuntu may not be perfect, but the amount of hate it receives from Linux users is often exaggerated
KDE Gear 25.12.3 Brings Improvements to Merkuro, Calligra, Kasts, and Other Apps
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.3 as the third and final maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.
Concerns About Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) and Eleventy's Direction
FSF on LibreLocal Events and Talks by Its Founder
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development
Applications: A Look at Lockbook and Inkscape is Hiring
After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again
By Simon Batt
Springtime is Here [original]
March is when it "formally" counts as spring
Games: House of Tesla, Shapez 2, and More
Motorola Partners With GrapheneOS to Bring Google-Free Android Alternative to Future Phones
7 things I stopped installing on Linux (and my system is better for it)
Most Linux distros give you a ridiculous amount of freedom
KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops
The KDE project released KDE Plasma 6.6.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
Escuelas Linux is a distribution based on Bodhi Linux
Escuelas Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution designed specifically for educational environments
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.6, Linux 6.18.16, Linux 6.12.75, Linux 6.6.128, Linux 6.1.165, Linux 5.15.202, and Linux 5.10.252
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.6 kernel
LWN's Latest: Kernel, PostgreSQL Insider Works for Microsoft, and Network Time Protocol (NTP)
Open-source Discord alternatives
For everyone who doesn't want or need a Discord-like "modern" chat experience — IRC will always be an option
