posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



Quoting: PimersusOS - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser, a browser focused on high performance, complete control, and low resource consumption. It’s tarted at users migrating from Windows who want a simple browsing experience free of bloatware.

Based on Debian 13 Stable (MX Linux), PimersusOS aims to offer a fluid and controlled system, perfect for modest machines and testing the browser on limited hardware.