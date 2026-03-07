Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA

If you want to keep your Linux instances safe and secure, your best course is to use Long Term Support (LTS) Linux kernels. They’re the ones that get all the bug fixes.

Now, once upon a time, the LTS kernels were supported for six years. Then, in 2023, the Linux kernel maintainers decided to cut LTS support to two years. Why? Because maintainers were burning out. That’s still a problem, but based on user feedback, Linux stable maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has decided to extend the existing LTS kernels’ supported life.