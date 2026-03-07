news
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA
Vincent Delft ☛ ZFS send and ZFS received do not only send your files
It's important to understand that ZFS is not only a filesystem. It's also a set of parameters. And those parameters are send together with the files. One of the main paramtere is the mountpoint. Indeed, we must avoid that several datasets have the same mountpoints: /var, /home, ... This blog post will explain some précautions before sending datasets of several machines to a central machine.
The New Stack ☛ Long-term support for Linux releases gets a new lease on life
If you want to keep your Linux instances safe and secure, your best course is to use Long Term Support (LTS) Linux kernels. They’re the ones that get all the bug fixes.
Now, once upon a time, the LTS kernels were supported for six years. Then, in 2023, the Linux kernel maintainers decided to cut LTS support to two years. Why? Because maintainers were burning out. That’s still a problem, but based on user feedback, Linux stable maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has decided to extend the existing LTS kernels’ supported life.
WCCF Tech ☛ NVIDIA’s CEO Says OpenClaw Did in 3 Weeks What Linux Took 30 Years to Achieve; Proof of How Big Agentic AI Really Is [Ed: Anything to keep his Ponzi scheme enrichment going, even when it runs out of air]
NVIDIA's CEO has talked about the 'agentic AI' inflection point at the Morgan Stanley conference, and he has called out OpenClaw as the "most important" software release of our times.