Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding
Devices/Embedded
Spaceraccoon ☛ Getting a Shell on the Tapo C260 Camera (CVE-2026-0651, CVE-2026-0652, CVE-2026-0653)
As shared in my previous blogpost, I reverse-engineered the TP-Link Tapo C260 camera for the SPIRITCYBER IoT hardware hacking contest. Despite being one of the latest Tapo camera, I was able to discover some pretty interesting vulnerabilities - local file disclosure (CVE-2026-0651), guest-privilege Remote Code Execution (CVE-2026-0652), and privilege escalation (CVE-2026-0653). The TP-Link advisory covers the basics, but doesn’t include the full discovery process, which is what I’ll focus on here.
[Old] Jesse Anderson ☛ SCD41: On Demand CO2 Sensor
The response time is roughly every 2 minutes for temperature and every 90 seconds for humidity. Using the longest response time as a basis for our sampling, we get a sampling rate of once every 2 minutes. The sensor’s extensive command set, clearly detailed in the datasheet, simplifies programming but requires familiarity with numerous commands.
[Old] eMariete ☛ Sensirion SCD41 and SCD40 CO2 sensors
In this article I bring you an analysis, together with my first impressionsSensirion SCD41 and SCD40 sensors.
Sensirion is a Swedish manufacturer with a long experience in the production of quality CO2 sensors. Its sensor SCD30a dual channel NDIR sensorhas been a benchmark for the last few years. A clear favourite when it came to a quality sensor at an acceptable price.
Recently, during the second quarter of 2021Sensirion has surprised us by adding new members to the CO2 sensor familythe SCD40 and SCD41.
Open Hardware/Modding
Jeff Geerling ☛ A PTP Wall Clock is impractical and a little too precise
...a repository with rough instructions for the build, and his C++ application to display PTP time (if available on the network) on a set of two LED matrix displays, using a Raspberry Pi.
CNX Software ☛ DFRobot launches low-power, low-cost Fermion: BMV080 air quality sensor module
Just last year, we reported on the SparkFun Air Quality PM1/PM2.5/PM10 Sensor, based on the Bosch BMV080 fanless air-quality sensor and priced at around $65. DFRobot has now launched a low-cost alternative, the Fermion: BMV080, which provides the same fanless, laboratory-grade PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 sensing capabilities for just $29.90.
CNX Software ☛ WiFi and Bluetooth LE can now be used simultaneously on Arduino boards with NINA-W102 (ESP32) module
Today I learned that WiFi and Bluetooth LE could NOT be used simultaneously on Arduino boards featuring the ESP32-based u-blox NINA-W102 wireless module, impacting the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, and Arduino Nano 33 IoT boards. It’s a long-running problem since the first Arduino board with NINA-W10 was introduced in 2018, and meant you could use WiFi or Bluetooth LE, but not both simultaneously.
CNX Software ☛ Echo Pyramid enables smart voice interaction applications on M5Stack Atom ESP32 IoT controllers
Designed for M5Stack Atom, AtomS3, and AtomS3R series IoT controllers based on ESP32 or ESP32-S3 wireless SoC, the Echo Pyramid base enables smart voice interaction applications such as far-field voice recognition, voice assistants, voice control, and more. The device features a built-in speaker, a MEMS microphone, an ES8311 HD audio codec for playback and capture, and an STM32 MCU for touch areas and RGB LED management.
Interesting Engineering ☛ New 'super foam' absorbs 10× more energy using 3D-printed skeleton
The material combines ordinary foam with 3D-printed plastic columns embedded inside it. These flexible columns, known as struts, form an internal skeleton that reinforces the foam and improves how it handles pressure and impacts.
Hackaday ☛ Portable Tow Rope Batman Would Be Proud Of
The grappling gun was originally designed for a smaller child to get hoisted up a hill on a sled, but when stress testing the device [John] found out that it actually has more than enough capability to haul even an adult up a hill on skis. As an added bonus, the outfeed for the rope can be put into a bag and used to automatically coil the rope up when he’s done at the hill. Although this is a great solution for a portable rope tow, for something more permanent and more powerful take a look at this backyard rope tow that was built from spare parts.
Hackaday ☛ The World’s Smallest Marble Clock With Pick And Place Arm
While he totally loved the massive marble clock that [Ivan Miranda] built, it is a massive contraption that’s hard to justify as a permanent installation. His take on the concept thus makes it as small as possible, by using a pick-and-place style arm to place the marbles instead. Although the marbles don’t do a lot of rolling this way, it’s decidedly more quiet, and replace the rumbling and click-clacking of marbles with the smooth motion of a robotic arm.
Hackaday ☛ How An Old Automatic Stoker Was Hacked Onto A Modern Lancashire Boiler
Hacks are of all ages, with the Victorian-era Claymills Pumping Station being no exception. When its old Lancashire boilers from the 19th century were finally replaced with modern 1930s boilers, the 1920s-era automatic stokers were bodged onto the new boilers with a rather ill-fitting adapter plate, as there was no standard Lancashire boiler design. Nearly a hundred years later it was up to the volunteers at this Victorian-era pumping station to inspect and refurbish this solution, before fitting it back onto the boiler.
Arduino ☛ Turn your smartphone into a real-time vision input for Arduino® UNO™ Q
Building computer vision Hey Hi (AI) just got much simpler. The Arduino® IoT Remote App now supports direct Wi-Fi connection to your UNO Q board, turning your smartphone into a wireless, high-resolution camera sensor. No external hardware to buy. No cloud setup required. No cables to manage.
PR Newswire ☛ MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils 5G MiFi Solution Based on Linux OS and Qualcomm QMB415 Platform
On March 5, Fibocom officially launched the FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution based on the Qualcomm QMB415 platform. The QMB415 platform supports the Linux operating system and, with its deeply customized hardware architecture and reduced memory requirements, delivers an optimized solution and more reliable supply stability for wireless broadband applications.
