Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

Mar 07, 2026



Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0.

The bug-squashing continues, We received 63 bug reports in total, of which we managed to resolve 8 for this release, making a total of 22 fixed bugs. Beyond that, the manual has been updated for 5.3 and 6.0, complete with dark theme!

Please keep testing and reporting!

Note that 6.0.0-beta3 has more issues, especially on Linux and Wayland, than 5.3.0-beta3. If you want to combine beta testing with actual productive work, it's best to test 5.3.0-beta3, since 5.3.0 will remain the recommended version of Krita for now.

To learn about everything that has changed, check the release notes!