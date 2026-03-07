GNU/Linux Leftovers

Between 2026-02-25 and 2026-03-04 there were 80 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux Builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 684 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.7 % of total released titles. This past week is filled with less popular games yet some of them are very interesting experiments, I’ll let you have a look. And the highlight goes to Scott Pilgrim EX, a retro beat’em all with the well known character (what the movie while you are at it if you haven’t yet, it’s fun). Here’s the whole list below of what you ought to check.