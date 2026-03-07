news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Server
Enterprise Kubernetes Isn’t a Cluster. It’s a Platform and a Supply Chain.
Kubernetes is the OS for modern apps — but enterprises need platforms, not just clusters. Focus on standardized paved paths, supply‑chain security (signing, SBOMs, provenance), GitOps + policy automation, multi‑tenant guardrails, and platform+security collaboration to scale safely.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 360: Cool Rubber Bands, Science-y Stuff, And The Whys Of Office Supplies
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up over assorted beverages to bring you the latest news, mystery sound results show, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous seven days or so.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Scott Pilgrim EX - 2026-03-04 Edition
Between 2026-02-25 and 2026-03-04 there were 80 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux Builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 684 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.7 % of total released titles. This past week is filled with less popular games yet some of them are very interesting experiments, I’ll let you have a look. And the highlight goes to Scott Pilgrim EX, a retro beat’em all with the well known character (what the movie while you are at it if you haven’t yet, it’s fun). Here’s the whole list below of what you ought to check.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #239 Accessibility Contributions
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 27 to March 06.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in February 2026
This was my hundred-fortieth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
