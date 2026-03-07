news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS adds Snap and web search to the Overview
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships with two new extensions installed and active by default, both adding new search capabilities to the GNOME Shell Overview. The first new extension is Web Search Provider. This lets you initiate a web search on Surveillance Giant Google straight from the GNOME Shell Overview. ‘Initiate’ is the important term here as search terms made in GNOME Shell are not sent anywhere directly. Before you raise an eyebrow: this is not a revival of the Shopping Lens furore.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Get Gmail alerts on Ubuntu without a dedicated mail client
Pigeon Email Notifier is a GNOME Shell extension that does one thing: show a desktop notification when new mail arrives in your Gmail, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Outlook or IMAP webmail account. If you don’t want to leave a webmail tab open in Firefox, the overhead of a desktop email app like Thunderbird, or your provider doesn’t offer a desktop GNU/Linux app (like Fastmail and Proton Mail now do), Pigeon provides a set-and-forget way to still get new mail alerts.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Sovereign clouds: enhanced data security with confidential computing [Ed: Trying to sell outsourcing and back doors as "confidential"; Canonical works for GAFAM (US)]
In this blog, we cover the differences between data residency and data sovereignty, how confidential computing works to enhance the security of your data, and can support you in achieving digital sovereignty.