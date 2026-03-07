news
Free and Open Source Software
-
todlog - task and log manager - LinuxLinks
todlog is a terminal-based task and log manager with a focus on simplicity and UX.
This is free and open source software.
xdg-mime - query information about file type - LinuxLinks
xdg-mime is a command-line tool used to query and manage MIME type associations on Linux and other Unix-like systems that follow the freedesktop.org standards. It allows users and applications to determine the MIME type of a file and to configure the default application used to open specific file types.
The utility is commonly used within desktop environments to ensure that files open with the correct applications. It supports querying file types, setting default handlers for MIME types, and inspecting the applications associated with particular formats.
This is free and open source software.
NPS - intranet tunneling proxy server - LinuxLinks
NPS is a lightweight and efficient intranet tunneling proxy server that supports forwarding multiple protocols (TCP, UDP, HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, etc.).
It features an intuitive web management interface that allows secure and convenient access to intranet resources from external networks, addressing a wide range of complex scenarios.
This is free and open source software.
wakey - manage and wake devices using Wake-on-Lan - LinuxLinks
wakey is a TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
Wake-on-LAN (WoL) is an Ethernet or Token Ring computer networking standard that allows a computer to be turned on or awakened by a network message.
The computer is woken up by sending a “magic packet” that contains the MAC address of the target computer. The magic packet is sent on the broadcast address of the network, and the target computer will turn on if the MAC address matches.
This is free and open source software.
xml-formatter - pretty print XML - LinuxLinks
xml-formatter converts XML into a human readable format (pretty print) while respecting the xml:space attribute.
Reciprocally, the xml-formatter package can minify pretty printed XML.
The xml-formatter package can also be used on the browser using the browserified version with a small footprint.
This is free and open source software
System-Tools - basic system management tools - LinuxLinks
System-Tools is a collection of helpful tools for basic system management of Linux and FreeBSD systems.
vice - air traffic control simulator - LinuxLinks
vice is an air traffic control simulator, focused on TRACON. It presents a STARS-like interface, but with simulated traffic and other controllers. It also supports multiple users, where each person controls a different position at a facility.
vice supports departure and arrival control scenarios in numerous TRACONs and ATCT/TRACONs, currently: A11, A80, A90, AAC, ABE, ABQ, AGS, ALB, ASE, AUS, AVL, BGR, BHM, BIL, BNA, BOI, BTV, BUF, C90, CHS, CID, CLE, CLT, COS, CPR, D01, D10, D21, DAB, EWR, F11, GSO, GSP, GTF, I90, IND, JAX, L30, M98, MCI, MDT, MIA, MKE, N90, NCT, OKC, P31, P50, P80, PCT, PHL, PIT, PVD, PWM, R90, RDU, S46, S56, SAV, SBA, SBN, SCT, SDF, SGF, SYR, TPA, and Y90. New scenarios are regularly added. Adding scenarios at additional airports is a matter of writing JSON configuration files that describe them.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Linux Candy: catspeak - like cowsay but catty - LinuxLinks
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open source software in this series.
If you spend all day embroiled in data science, getting up to speed on new-fangled programming languages, or sit in countless boring meetings wishing you were elsewhere, you’ll definitely want some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.
You might have heard of cowsay, software that generates ASCII pictures of a cow with a message. cowsay isn’t limited to cow depictions, it also shows other animals, including Tux the Penguin.
catspeak is a command-line tool that generates an ASCII picture with a message. It’s a cowsay like program of a speaking cat.
lsu - view systemd service units - LinuxLinks
lsu is a terminal user interface for viewing systemd service units and their associated journal logs. It provides a convenient way to inspect services and read recent log output without manually running systemctl or journalctl commands.
It presents an interactive text-based interface that lists service units and allows users to browse them, filter units by status, and quickly inspect the latest journal entries for troubleshooting or monitoring purposes.
This is free and open source software.