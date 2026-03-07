xdg-mime is a command-line tool used to query and manage MIME type associations on Linux and other Unix-like systems that follow the freedesktop.org standards. It allows users and applications to determine the MIME type of a file and to configure the default application used to open specific file types.

The utility is commonly used within desktop environments to ensure that files open with the correct applications. It supports querying file types, setting default handlers for MIME types, and inspecting the applications associated with particular formats.

This is free and open source software.