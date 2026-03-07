Tux Machines

Community Snapshot—February

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

KDE Gear 25.12.3 Brings Improvements to Merkuro, Calligra, Kasts, and Other Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

Free and Open Source Software

OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux

  
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update

 
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23

  
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.

 
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.

 
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC

  
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing

  
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing

  
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system

  
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux

  
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability

  
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06

  
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Sunday is International Women's Day [original]

  
Firefox Fell From Almost 50% to 0.5% in Congo [original]

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
BSD: OpenZFS and OpenBSD on SGI

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Banana Pi R4, Arduino, Jolla and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux Foundation and Openwashing

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Fish, Break-Taking, Lockbook, and More

  
Games: Slay the Spire 2, Parkitect, ARC Raiders Spying on People

  
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need

  
Android Leftovers

  
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next

  
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems

 
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS

  
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166

  
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]

  
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver

  
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding

  
Today in Techrights

  
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing

  
This ancient Linux tool is still better than modern alternatives

  
5 Linux desktop features Windows still can’t replicate properly

  
KeePass Released 2.61 with One-Time Password & Other Improvements

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Why Linux Users Love to Hate Ubuntu

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Concerns About Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) and Eleventy's Direction

  
Web and Standards

  
FSF on LibreLocal Events and Talks by Its Founder

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution

  
Applications: A Look at Lockbook and Inkscape is Hiring

  
today's howtos

  
After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again

  
Springtime is Here [original]

  
Games: House of Tesla, Shapez 2, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
7 things I stopped installing on Linux (and my system is better for it)

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops

  
The KDE project released KDE Plasma 6.6.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Escuelas Linux is a distribution based on Bodhi Linux

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.6, Linux 6.18.16, Linux 6.12.75, Linux 6.6.128, Linux 6.1.165, Linux 5.15.202, and Linux 5.10.252

  
LWN's Latest: Kernel, PostgreSQL Insider Works for Microsoft, and Network Time Protocol (NTP)

  
Open-source Discord alternatives

  
Today in Techrights

  
