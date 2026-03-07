news
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler
Barry Kauler ☛ AppImage download fallback for Appi
Caramel reported Appi, the AppImage package manager, failing to download Calibre: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Update broadcom wl.ko when kernel version change
Forum member retired00 has a solution: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Improved fix for space in HTML filename
See post earlier fix:
But as the guys have discussed in the forum, the fix doesn't work for firefox: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ files folder group wrong to save
Caramel commented on this problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=166070#p166070
I have modified the 'init' script in the initrd, lines from 379: [...]