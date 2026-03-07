news
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More
-
Transport Fever 3 confirmed for Linux and macOS support | GamingOnLinux
The upcoming Transport Fever 3 from Urban Games is due out later this year, and the developers just confirmed more platforms will be supported. In their latest Steam news post, buried at the bottom they said clearly: "PS: We are happy to officially confirm today, that Transport Fever 3 will also be making its way to Mac and Linux on Day One".
-
Weird teeth-pulling tactical roguelite Sol Cesto hits 1.0 in April | GamingOnLinux
Sol Cesto remains as one of the weirdest games I discovered during 2025 (but also very cool), and it's about to hit the big 1.0 release. They've confirmed it's set to launch on April 10th, after just recently launching another content update but they won't be releasing any more updates until the final release now.
-
Slay the Spire 2 becomes the biggest roguelike deck-builder on Steam ever | GamingOnLinux
Mega Crit have a massive success on their hands with the Early Access release of Slay the Spire 2, smashing records across the Steam store. It is now by far the biggest release ever for a game made with the free and open source Godot Engine as well.
-
The excellent fusion of Balatro and chess in Gambonanza releases May 1 | GamingOnLinux
Gambonanza is easily one of the top games demos I played during Steam Next Fest, and now we know it's going to release on May 1st.
-
Cyberpunk action RPG 'RUINER 2' with co-op announced by Reikon Games | GamingOnLinux
Reikon Games are doing a follow-up to the popular RUINER from 2017, with RUINER 2 set to return to the brutal world but this time with optional co-op.
-
Valve gives Steam developer and publisher pages a lot more customization options | GamingOnLinux
Valve have announced major changes for Steam developer and publisher pages, allowing devs to customize them a lot more to their liking.
-
Burger Party 1.4.6
Today I released a small update for Burger Party. Version 1.4.6 fixes an overflowing text in the Spanish translation by Miguel de Dios (This fix has been waiting to be released since December, sorry for that 😞) and prevents aggressive powersaving settings from putting the screen in sleep mode while playing (bug #14).