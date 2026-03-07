original
In Praise of the Cyber Show
The Cyber Show was founded some years ago and it's not only a show, it also has a blog. I first became aware of Andy (from the show) because he had approached us regarding his article when he released a new book. He'd later quit his job as a lecturer to focus more on personal projects, including the Cyber Show.
His way of thinking is unique, insightful, and generally scientific. If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio), then consider the Cyber Show. Helen is there with him and she too is very interesting. █
Image source: Digital Vegan