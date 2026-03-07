news
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!
Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed. 10.2 is now out as a stable release.
Hey everyone. Yeah, I've been quiet for the past 10–15 days — sorry about that. I was trying to keep working on NebiOS while also taking some time to rest and enjoy life a little (honestly, I've been feeling a bit tired lately). Aside from a few minor rough edges, I think 10.2 is ready. So I've decided to ship it as a stable release.
A big thank you to Rachel, Larp, H. from Instagram, and all the other contributors who reported bugs on Discord during the beta. Alright, let me walk you through what's changed since 10.1.