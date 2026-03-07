Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed. 10.2 is now out as a stable release.

Hey everyone. Yeah, I've been quiet for the past 10–15 days — sorry about that. I was trying to keep working on NebiOS while also taking some time to rest and enjoy life a little (honestly, I've been feeling a bit tired lately). Aside from a few minor rough edges, I think 10.2 is ready. So I've decided to ship it as a stable release.

A big thank you to Rachel, Larp, H. from Instagram, and all the other contributors who reported bugs on Discord during the beta. Alright, let me walk you through what's changed since 10.1.

