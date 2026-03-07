Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2026



VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now. It features multiple backports from the rolling release, including TLS support for syslog, NAT66 source groups, IPFIX support in VPP, FRR and VPP updates, and over fifty bug fixes. It also makes the VPP configuration subsystem use DPDK as the default driver for NICs that support it and fall back to XDP automatically if needed — there is no need to and no option to configure the driver by hand anymore.

