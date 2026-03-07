news
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now. It features multiple backports from the rolling release, including TLS support for syslog, NAT66 source groups, IPFIX support in VPP, FRR and VPP updates, and over fifty bug fixes. It also makes the VPP configuration subsystem use DPDK as the default driver for NICs that support it and fall back to XDP automatically if needed — there is no need to and no option to configure the driver by hand anymore.