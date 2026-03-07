Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This isn’t exactly a spectacular feat. A lot of people are jumping ship nowadays, usually for reasons related to the fragility of the Ruby ecosystem rather than Jekyll’s actual capabilities (which are perfectly fine for most humans). All in all, I like Hugo more. I won’t miss the cryptic failed builds I had to endure while deploying to Netlify.

My first instinct was to build everything from scratch. Then I realized that my definition of “scratch” is actually the Bear Blog theme. It’s minimalistic enough to let me pretend I did the work while saving me from the existential dread of CSS grids.

Once the foundation was set, I cooked up a few shortcodes and partials to handle my specific neuroses.