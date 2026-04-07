news
Valnet's Coverage of Proxmox Hacking
-
XDA ☛ I thought my Proxmox server was slow until I changed this setting
Considering the sheer number of settings, toggles, and menus in Proxmox’s web UI, you can spend hours tweaking the virtualization platform for your home labbing needs. There's an SDN stack for network lovers, high-availability services for hardcore self-hosting enthusiasts, and backup tools for folks who don’t want to lose their meticulously-crafted app stack to botched experiments.
-
XDA ☛ GPU passthrough to LXCs beats VMs in Proxmox, and it’s way simpler than you'd think
Although virtual machines and containers work in entirely different ways, you might want to use both in your home lab. After all, virtual machines have better isolation provisions, making them ideal for dev tasks, nested containerization setups, makeshift storage servers, and other resource-heavy tasks where you need superior security provisions. Unfortunately, their resource-hogging tendencies make them less than ideal for minor self-hosting tasks, and that’s where lightweight containers come into the equation.
Better yet, Proxmox natively supports LXCs, and you can even rely on community templates to spin up different services and distros inside containers. But unless you’re using your virtual machines for dev tasks or hosting private gaming clouds (which work surprisingly well, believe it or not), it’s a good idea to stick with Linux containers if you want to harness your graphics card in self-hosted apps.
-
XDA ☛ I replaced my entire Proxmox backup strategy with one tool, and I haven't thought about backups since
Backups are one of those jobs that look solved right up until they fail at the worst possible moment. For a long time, my Proxmox backup strategy was technically functional, but it demanded too much attention to deserve any real trust. I had jobs running, storage targets assigned, and enough moving pieces to convince myself I was covered. What I didn't have was confidence that restoring a VM or container would be as painless as the backup logs made it sound.
That distinction matters more in a home lab than people sometimes admit. A backup plan that needs constant babysitting is not really finished, because it still depends on your mood, memory, and free time. The moment life gets busy, the whole thing starts to drift. Proxmox Backup Server changed that for me by turning backups from a collection of tasks into a system I could stop actively managing.
-
XDA ☛ Running OpenClaw in Proxmox taught me that elegance doesn't always beat reliability
I didn’t expect OpenClaw to become one of the more satisfying things I’ve run in Proxmox. AI tools still tend to sound better in theory than they feel once you actually start using them every day, especially when you add integrations and expect them to behave like a real service. That was part of the appeal for me, though. I wanted to see whether OpenClaw could hold up in a setup that felt like part of my home lab instead of a disposable weekend experiment.
-
XDA ☛ Proxmox gave me Home Assistant plus a NAS, media server, and backup system on one PC
Over the last year or so, I've come to rely on both Home Assistant and Proxmox quite a bit. Home Assistant unlocked possibilities I didn't know I had with my smart home, and made it much easier to manage all of it. Initially, I had Home Assistant on a bare metal install, but then I realized I could be doing so much more with the computer that powered it.
Proxmox truly changed the game because not only can I run Home Assistant with its full capabilities, but it lets me run a lot more tools as well. What used to be just a hub for controlling my smart home has become the most useful computer in my home, and I love it.