Valnet's Coverage of Proxmox Hacking

Although virtual machines and containers work in entirely different ways, you might want to use both in your home lab. After all, virtual machines have better isolation provisions, making them ideal for dev tasks, nested containerization setups, makeshift storage servers, and other resource-heavy tasks where you need superior security provisions. Unfortunately, their resource-hogging tendencies make them less than ideal for minor self-hosting tasks, and that’s where lightweight containers come into the equation.

Better yet, Proxmox natively supports LXCs, and you can even rely on community templates to spin up different services and distros inside containers. But unless you’re using your virtual machines for dev tasks or hosting private gaming clouds (which work surprisingly well, believe it or not), it’s a good idea to stick with Linux containers if you want to harness your graphics card in self-hosted apps.