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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: I tested Fedora Miracle: Why Linux needs a 'broken' flag for orphaned spins | ZDNET —

There are a figurative metric ton of Linux distributions available. That vast amount of choice can cause problems for some, especially for new users. However, there's a much bigger problem that needs to be addressed: Broken software that isn't labeled as such.

This tripped me up a week ago, when I installed Fedora Miracle for testing and wasted two hours on it before figuring out why it was unusable.

Fedora Miracle leans heavily into the Miracle tiling window manager. Tiling window managers are fascinating. On paper, they sound like the most efficient way to interact with your desktop. You open an app, and the tiling window manager automatically places it to make the most of your current screen real estate. You don't have to open an app, place it where you want it, and then adjust its size to fit the screen.