news
"Linux Still Adding Support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM from the '90s" But Removing i486 Support
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It's FOSS ☛ Even in 2026, Linux Is Still Adding Support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM from the '90s
Linux continues to surprise. Linux kernel saw a new patch that adds support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM, a ’90s-era console technology that refuses to fade away.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux devs start removing support for 37-year-old defective chip maker Intel 486 CPU — head honcho Linus Torvalds says 'zero real reason' to continue support
Linux kernel developers appear to have started to dismantle support for the legendary defective chip maker Intel 486 CPU.
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It's FOSS ☛ The Linux Kernel is Finally Letting Go of i486 CPU Support
The support remained in the GNU/Linux kernel all these years after every other major platform dropped it.
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The Register UK ☛ The end of Linux i486 support looks nigh
Slated for the 7.1 merge window is a patch that veteran Linux kernel contributor Ingo Molnar queued up at the end of March, but which went widely unnoticed until over the weekend. If merged, the patch would begin phasing out support for 80486-generation chips by removing the M486, M486SX, and MELAN configuration options from Kconfig, effectively preventing new upstream kernels from being configured specifically for 486-class systems.