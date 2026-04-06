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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: antiX 26 is the Linux distro that makes a 2009 laptop feel faster than a modern Chromebook —

Chromebooks are often touted as the preferred choice for anyone wanting a web-first experience and promoted as a cheaper Windows alternative. However, the cheaper part isn't entirely true. A Chromebook with 8GB of RAM easily costs upwards of $350, and even then, you are restricted to Google's ChromeOS ecosystem.

So, instead of splurging on a new Chromebook, I decided to give my decade-old laptop a new life with a Linux distro. I initially went with Damn Small Linux for a lightweight setup, but it wasn't particularly impressive in terms of usability. I finally settled on antiX 26, a Debian-based Linux distro explicitly built for older computers. And after weeks of daily use, my 2009 laptop now boots faster and browses more smoothly than any budget Chromebook I've used.