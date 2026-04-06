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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: Linux desktop environments are dying, and KDE and GNOME killed them —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Although the number of Linux Desktops has fluctuated over time, the fact that several are available is an important Linux tradition. It follows the principle that programs should be modular and composable; you should be able to swap out your desktop for an alternative, easily and seamlessly.

This situation has endured, but for how much longer? Are competing DEs still viable, or have we reached the limit of our imagination?